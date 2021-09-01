IWSG: Defining Success

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
SEPTEMBER QUESTION - How do you define success as a writer? Is it holding your book in your hand? Having a short story published? Making a certain amount of income from your writing?
MY ANSWER - My main goal is to keep learning and trying. To me, that is success. You can't control when, or if, you get published. You can't control the amount of money someone is willing to pay you. However, you can control if you keep pushing yourself. Those other things don't guarantee happiness. Keep finding the joy and passion in the craft - that is success!
