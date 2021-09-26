September 26 is the beginning of "BANNED BOOKS WEEK 2021". Below is a couple of lists of ten of the most frequently challenged books.
A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others.
The Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged books list is compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) and is based on or derived from communities across the United States. According to their data here, the ten most challenged books of 2020 were:
The Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged books list is compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) and is based on or derived from communities across the United States. According to their data here, the ten most challenged books of 2020 were:
- George by Alex Gino
Reasons: Challenged, banned, and restricted for LGBTQIA+ content, conflicting with a religious viewpoint, and not reflecting “the values of our community”
- Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds
Reasons: Banned and challenged because of author’s public statements, and because of claims that the book contains “selective storytelling incidents” and does not encompass racism against all people
- All American Boys by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity, drug use, and alcoholism, and because it was thought to promote anti-police views, contain divisive topics, and be “too much of a sensitive matter right now”
- Speak by Laurie Halse Anderson
Reasons: Banned, challenged, and restricted because it was thought to contain a political viewpoint and it was claimed to be biased against male students, and for the novel’s inclusion of rape and profanity
- The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity, sexual references, and allegations of sexual misconduct by the author
- Something Happened in Our Town: A Child’s Story About Racial Injustice by Marianne Celano, Marietta Collins, and Ann Hazzard, illustrated by Jennifer Zivoin
Reasons: Challenged for “divisive language” and because it was thought to promote anti-police views
- To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
Reasons: Banned and challenged for racial slurs and their negative effect on students, featuring a “white savior” character, and its perception of the Black experience
- Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck
Reasons: Banned and challenged for racial slurs and racist stereotypes, and their negative effect on students
- The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison
Reasons: Banned and challenged because it was considered sexually explicit and depicts child sexual abuse
- The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Reasons: Challenged for profanity, and it was thought to promote an anti-police message
You can also view the previous years lists as well at OIF. The list of the most banned books for 2021 will be available in April of 2022. However, if you're curious about the most frequently banned books for the last 100 years in America:
TEN OF THE MOST FREQUENTLY CHALLENGED BOOKS IN AMERICAN HISTORY:
Some books have been repeatedly banned or challenged throughout history. This is a list of books that appear the most often on THE UNITED STATES banned books lists.
- Call Number: PR6029.R8 N49 1984Publication Date: 1984Reason: pro-communism ideas, sexuality
- Call Number: PS1305 .A1 1996ISBN: 0585363447Publication Date: 1999-01-01Reason: racism
- Call Number: PS3537.A426 C3 1979ISBN: 0316769533Publication Date: 1951-07-16Reasons: offensive language, unsuited for certain age groups
- Call Number: PS3573.A425 C6 1982ISBN: 0156028352Publication Date: 2003-05-28Reasons: offensive language, sexually explicit, unsuited for certain age groups
- Call Number: PS3511.I9 G7 2000ISBN: 9780684830421Publication Date: 1996-06-01Reasons: reference to drugs, sexuality, and profanity
- Call Number: PS3551.N464 Z466 1997ISBN: 9780394429861Publication Date: 1970-01-12Reason: sexually explicit
- Call Number: PR6013.O35 L63 2003ISBN: 9780399529207Publication Date: 2003-10-28Reason: profanity, sexuality, racial slurs, and excessive violence
- Call Number: PS3537.T3234 O2 2002ISBN: 9780142000670Publication Date: 2002-01-08Reasons: offensive language, racism, violence
- Call Number: PS3561.E667 O5 2002ISBN: 9780670030583Publication Date: 2002-01-28Reasons: profanity, unsavory theme, sexuality, and racism
- Call Number: Adult PS3562.E353 T6 1982ISBN: 9780061743528Publication Date: 2010-05-11Reasons: offensive language; racism
If you would like more information about banned and challenged books, contact the Office for Intellectual Freedom at (800) 545-2433, ext. 4220, or oif@ala.org. Another god source of information on banned books is the "Libraries and Center for Academic Technology" site by Butler University: https://libguides.butler.edu/c.php?g=34189&p=217684
No comments:
Post a Comment