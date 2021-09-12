"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Back to School Special


 

Buy one print book direct, get two eBooks free.
Buy two print books direct, get two eBooks and an audio book free.
All orders come with swag – bookmarks, postcards, etc.

Conditions:
Orders must be placed through the Dancing Lemur Press website.
USA delivery only – but please inquire into shipping costs as we can ship to some countries outside the USA.
EBooks over $2.99 not eligible for free eBook selections.
Audio boxed sets not eligible for free audio book selection.
Dancing Lemur Press author discounts do not apply.
Offer good September 1 - 30, 2021.

Take advantage of this great offer – support your favorite author and publisher whose live events are mostly cancelled for the rest of the year.


