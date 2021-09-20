20th Anniversary of 9/11

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the attacks. America's motto following 9/11 was "We Will Never Forget." I was so proud of the way our country banned together following that terrorist activity. Just as we have following any other attack by foes in our nations history.
Yet, now I see our country participating in another form of war - one of hate and disrespect. So many of our citizens are all too often ready to jump straight to hate. They can't wait to point out someone else's mistakes. Or worse yet, attacking an opinion or point of pride for someone else just because they do not feel the same. When did it become necessary that we all think, act, and feel just alike?
Has this intolerant culture been bred by social media making it easy to bite back immediately without facing the adversary? Have politicians stirred and fueled our hate and distrust of others? Have we forgotten what it's like to fear for our country? Will it take another act of war to force us to join together?
Where were you when the planes hit New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington DC? What is different about how you act and feel today than in 2001?
Take some time to consider and write about your feelings, memories, and what you think needs to happen in the future. Here are a few ideas:
1) Write about your reaction to and activities the day of the September 11th attack.
2) How have your feelings and understandings about the attacks of 9/11 changed?
3) There were many heroes during the September 11th tragedy. Write about a hero or a heroic event that made an impression.
4) September 11th is a Day of Remembrance. As we honor those who lost their lives on this day 2001, make a list of everything in your life that you are thankful for.
5) Did the events of that day change your thoughts about your life? In what ways, if any, did you change?
6) Sometimes a mistake becomes an opportunity. Explain…
A) The terrorist mistake of bombing on 9/11 became an opportunity for the United States to demonstrate it is the strongest nation on earth.
B) 9/11 offered America the opportunity to learn from its mistaken efforts to dominate the globe.
Obviously your answers to #6 will offer diametrically opposed positions depending on how you view the United States' role as a world power, and on the extent to which you believe America should fight terrorism.
7) BuddyProject.org offers suggested activities that your children can do as they research the events of September 11, 2001. Explore the various sites with your children and discuss with them the information that you find. Encourage older children to write about their findings and feelings.
Do you remember? Are you doing anything to commemorate this day? Is your town?
No comments:
Post a Comment