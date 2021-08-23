Final Call for IWSG Anthology Submissions

This is the last week to send a submission to this years IWSG anthology contest.Guidelines and rules:
Word count: 5000-6000
Genre: Sweet Romance
Overall, your story should be clean of offensive material, including profanity, vulgarity, excessive violence, or sexually explicit or suggestive scenes.
Elements in your story should focus on romance, not on sex, which should be kept “behind closed doors.”
The overall plot should lead to a positive and uplifting outcome, also known as "happily ever after."
Absolutely no erotica or pornography.
And please note RWA's definition of romance:
Definition: Two basic elements comprise every romance novel: a central love story and an emotionally satisfying and optimistic ending. A Central Love Story: The main plot centers around individuals falling in love and struggling to make the relationship work. A writer can include as many subplots as he/she wants as long as the love story is the main focus of the novel. An Emotionally Satisfying and Optimistic Ending: In a romance, the lovers who risk and struggle for each other and their relationship are rewarded with emotional justice and unconditional love.
Theme: First Love
Submissions accepted: May 7 - September 1, 2021
To learn more, check out: https://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/p/the-2019-annual-iwsg-anthology-contest.html
Have you submitted this year? Do you plan to do so?
1 comment:
Thanks for sharing! Just over a week to enter.
Post a Comment