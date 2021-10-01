October Pledge

Confession and accountability time. Since the pandemic began nearly two years ago, my writing has declined greatly.
I'm hoping to jump start my creativity this month as I'm teeming with new ideas, and motivated to try new projects. To celebrate my newly rediscovered zest for the craft, and in an effort to keep the momentum going, I'm committing to the Author Publish pledge. "I pledge to write at least one page every day in October."
If this works out for me, I may increase this each month going forward. One thing at a time.
So, anyone want to join me and take the pledge? Have you ever found yourself in a slump, or overwhelmed with ideas? If so, you might enjoy reading about 20 Things Only Highly Creative People Would Understand.
No comments:
Post a Comment