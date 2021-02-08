Virtual and F2F Workshops, Comic Cons, and more...

A month ago I shared a list of 2021 Conferences, Workshops and Literary Festivals. Today, I wanted to share a few more opportunities with you. First, a big thank you to Dancing Lemur Press for sharing some of these with us.
February 27 - virtual Book ‘Em Lumberton, NC event with a focus on Crime. Find out more at http://www.bookemnc.org/
March 6 - Hickory Con is a one day, in person comic con event. To learn more, check out: Home (hickorycon.com)
April 8-12 - QuaronCon 2021
(virtual event). This is a FANTASY specific convention and sign-up forms can be found here: www.quarancon2020.com
April 10-11 - CyPhaCon - this will be a virtual event and you can learn more: https://www.cyphacon.org/
July 9-11 - ConGregate is a speculative fiction convention held in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina. To learn more: ConGregate 7 / DeepSouthCon 59 (con-gregate.com)
July 29 - August 1 - Galaxycon is a 4-Day FESTIVAL OF FANDOM with celebrities, creators, voice actors, cosplayers, entertainers, fan groups, gamers, panelists, streamers, and wrestlers. To learn more: GalaxyCon Raleigh
August - Wake Forest mini Comic Con - WakeForest, NC - https://www.facebook.com/WFComiCon/
If you'd like to se an even longer list of opportunities, check out the IWSG page here: https://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/p/publications.html
How about you? Are you attending any this year? Do you have a favorite that we haven't listed here?
