A Time for Love

It's Valentine's, and while I love flowers and jewelry, my family and friends know my favorite gifts are a good book and chocolate.
So many of us love reading and writing. We have favorites that we return to again and again. How about you?
I am especially grateful for a home full of books this week as we prepare to bunker down through the greatest freeze our area has seen in decades. I understand much of the United States will be doing the same. I hope you all stay safe, warm, and loved. Happy Valentine's!
What is your favorite genre? Favorite author? Favorite book from childhood? Are you doing something special this week?
