Saturday, January 2, 2021

2021 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals

This list mostly focuses on Texas and Louisiana (where I am). However, there are some others listed here for you. Also, keep in mind, many are virtual now, so your own location may not matter. Please let me know if you would like to recommend any others to be added to the list.

Since the pandemic, many events have either been cancelled, or moved to virtual. The list below is what I know of as of today.

First, please let me recommend MASTERCLASS. This is an online set of instructional and motivational videos given by some of the industries top professionals and gathered together in one location.

Any Time: More than a dozen authors - https://www.masterclass.com/homepage

3/16-20 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/

3/24-28 - New Orleans Literary Festival -  http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/

4/3 - Unconfirmed, so check back: Galveston Island Book Festival - http://galveston.bookfestival.network/index.php/component/users/?view=remind&Itemid=101

6/12-13 - Dallas Writer's Conference - http://dfwcon.org/

8/25-29 - World Mystery Convention will be held in Sacramento, California - http://www.bouchercon.com/

9/17-19 - Austin Agents and Editors Conference - http://www.writersleague.org/38/Conference

9/18-19 - Unconfirmed so check back - Houston Writer's Guild Conference - https://houston.scbwi.org/

10/21-28 - Austin Film Festival -  https://austinfilmfestival.com/

11/6-7 - Unconfirmed, so check back: Austin Book Festival - https://www.texasbookfestival.org/

11/13-14 - Unconfirmed, so check back: New Orleans Book Festival - https://www.everfest.com/e/new-orleans-book-festival-new-orleans-la

Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list - even if it's not happening in the USA.  You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)
