IWSG: Blogging

It's time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer's Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post.
FEBRUARY QUESTION - Blogging is often more than just sharing stories. It’s often the start of special friendships and relationships. Have you made any friends through the blogosphere?
MY ANSWER - I have made a lot of friends through blogging. I wouldn't consider any of them my best friends, or inner circle, but I have greatly enjoyed several connections. There are support systems, and inspiring individuals that I have met through this craft, and I am so very thankful for each of them.
How about you? Have you made any special friends, or connections, through blogging?
I have definitely made friends through blogging. It's been a wonderful journey.
Yes, our blogging friends are a wonderful support system :)
Yes, I've made quite a few friends through blogging.
We can't do the journey alone and need friends everywhere.
A support system is important. :)
