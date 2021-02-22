2021 A to Z Challenge Announcement

It's almost time for the annual "A to Z" blogging challenge. Most repeat participants have already begun planning their posts for this April, and will soon be posting theme reveals. Are there any themes you would particularly care to see, or learn about in April?This year is the TWELFTH ANNIVERSARY! Sign ups begin in March.
Upcoming Schedule:
Theme reveal sign up: March 8
Theme reveal closes: March 20
Master list opens: March 29
Master list closes: April 7
After-survey: May 1-8
Reflections: May 3-8
Road-trip: May 10
To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Have you ever participated in this challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What do you think of the changes?
