IWSG: Genre Choices

It's time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer's Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story.
MARCH QUESTION - Everyone has a favorite genre or genres to write. But what about your reading preferences? Do you read widely or only within the genre(s) you create stories for? What motivates your reading choice?
MY ANSWER - I read in the same way I write - by mood. This means it's not unusual for me to read a romance, biography, true crime, cozy mystery, scifi, or fantasy, etc. I usually have more than one book going at a time. It's not even unusual for me to read in multiple genres at a time. Example, I might be reading a biography in the morning (while I'm waiting for my kids to finish getting ready for school), a scifi during the day (if I take a lunch break), and a romance at night (before I fall asleep). I keep books in my car, at my desk, and on my nightstand. Sometimes, if I'm extremely drawn into one particular story, I will abandon all other books until I've finished the tale absorbing my mind - regardless of the genre. I'm also motivated by mood. I like new takes on a genre, tried and true tropes, and interesting characters for which I feel a connection.
How about you? Do you have a favorite genre to read? Is it the same one you prefer to write?
Hi, sometimes even I read more than 2 books at one time, eventually focussing on the one I find more engrossing!
Yes, I try to faithfully finish every book, but somehow life get’s in the way. Must do better!
