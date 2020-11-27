November Scribbler Box: Structure

The November box from Scribbler has arrived. You can learn about previous boxes, and why I subscribed by clicking the "Scribbler" link in the labels below.This month the box offers coverage of the theme: STRUCTURE.
As always, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise/contest postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice. The deadline for this month is December 13.
The "Curated Writerly Gifts" this month include a collection of fabric thumbtacks, a pin with the words "Ask Me About My Novel", a coaster that looks like a record and reads "Replaying my Plots and Thoughts", a coupon for 50% off a tea subscription box, and three different flavors of hot chocolate mixes: dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and chocolate mint.
As usual, this box also came with an inside look at the publishing process for this months author, and an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional: Author & Web Designer, Pauline Wiles.
Also included is the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the author discussing this months theme of STRUCTURE.
Also included is the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the author discussing this months theme of STRUCTURE.
This months new release:
Loch Ewe, 1940. When gamekeeper’s daughter Flora’s remote highland village finds itself the base for the Royal Navy’s Arctic convoys, life in her close-knit community changes forever. In defiance of his disapproving father, the laird’s son falls in love with Flora, and as tensions build in their disrupted home, any chance of their happiness seems doomed.
Decades later, Flora’s daughter, singer Lexie Gordon, is forced to return to the village and to the tiny cottage where she grew up. Having long ago escaped to the bright lights of the West End, London still never truly felt like home. Now back, with a daughter of her own, Lexie learns that her mother—and the hostile-seeming village itself—have long been hiding secrets that make her question everything she thought she knew.
As she pieces together the fragments of her parents’ story, Lexie discovers the courageous, devastating sacrifices made in her name. It’s too late to rekindle her relationship with her mother, but can Lexie find it in her heart to forgive the past, to grieve for all that’s lost, and finally find her place in the world?
Have you read anything from this author? Do you subscribe to any boxing services? What do you recommend? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
No comments:
Post a Comment