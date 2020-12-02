IWSG: Times of Productivity

t’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
DECEMBER QUESTION - Are there months or times of the year that you are more productive with your writing than other months, and why?
MY ANSWER - I don't know if there are times of the year (maybe a bit more during school breaks), but I do seem to be a more productive writer in the evenings, or late at night. I suppose there are too many distractions during the day. I just seem more focused and free with my writing late at night.
How about you? Are there times when you seem to be more productive?
4 comments:
Like you, my productive time is not dependent on the season. For me it's early in the morning. Words seem to flow when it's nice and quiet lubricated with a delicious cup of coffee.
I wonder what changes Covid has imposed on you and teaching. I have a sense your students enjoy your classes very much. I bet you add a fresh approach to writing. For example you describe the Scribbler box. I could never imagine fabric thumbtacks. What fun!
Thank you for co-hosting the December IWSG blog-hop
Cheers
Lynn La Vita blog: Writers Supporting Writers
It's definitely morning writing for me. I set an alarm and write for an hour before I have to go to work.
I've always worked around the path of least family resistance which was while they were sleeping or at school when my boys were younger. I still keep to that early morning schedule. A quiet house (after feeding cats!) is a productive house! Thanks for co-hosting this month, Sylvia!
I'm a morning writer. I'm too tired at night to concentrate. I had some good progress in writing my current novel this fall, but have hit a road bump!
Thanks for co-hosting this month!
Post a Comment