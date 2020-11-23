Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good.
-Psalm 107:1 NIV
It’s the week of Thanksgiving in the United States. I’ll be spending time with family, and hopefully doing very little actual work :-). I also plan to enjoy some of my favorite foods, reading, and writing time!
I feel so very blessed. Despite the craziness of 2020, I have so much for which to be thankful. I'm in a particularly reflective mood and my heart is full of gratitude for the many things for which I am grateful. I still have a job I enjoy, a home I love, and a family I adore.
I am also thankful for the new publication on the shelves. If you're interested, click the link to the right to learn more about Think Positive for Preteens.
For some fun reading, here are ten reasons I'm thankful to be a writer.
I'm also extremely thankful for my online family. As a thank-you to my readers and fellow bloggers, I wanted to share a short Thanksgiving romantic fiction piece I wrote (about 800 words). I hope you enjoy! http://writinginwonderland.blogspot.com/2017/11/thankful-every-day.html
I pray you all enjoy a wonderful week full of what you need. Happy Thanksgiving!
What are you thankful for having in your life?
