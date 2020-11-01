Feliz Dia de los Muertos and NaNoWriMo!

Feliz dia de los Muertos! I hope everyone was able to enjoy their Halloween and today's festival of the dead, or All Saints Day!
Today is also the start of NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month). If you haven't heard of it, it's a challenge to write an entire first draft of a book in the month of Novemeber (30 days).
As the website claims... "National Novel Writing Month is an annual Internet-based creative writing project that takes place during the month of November. Participants attempt to write a 50,000-word manuscript between November 1 and November 30. Well-known authors write "pep-talks" to keep them motivated throughout the process." You can learn more, or register at https://nanowrimo.org/
I won't be participating since I have too much on my plate again this year. I did participate a number of years ago (maybe six or seven). While I enjoyed the frantic race and it did help me to get a first draft and plan ready, that work is still sitting in a drawer to be revisited at a later date.
But what if you could win the challenge in just 9 days? Check out this article "How I Won NaNoWriMo in 9 Days." That's right - nine days! The author, Ava Jae, shares her tips to completing her work in such a short amount of time. She also offers statistics to show you how she achieved her goal. It's worth a look.
No matter what you choose, it's important to keep giving yourself goals, and to have reasonable expectations. Above all, just enjoy your writing!
Did you spend the weekend celebrating Halloween or Dia de los Muertos? Are you participating in NaNoWriMo? What are your current goals?
