IWSG: Why Do You Write?

NOVEMBER QUESTION - Albert Camus once said, “The purpose of a writer is to keep civilization from destroying itself.” Flannery O’Conner said, “I write to discover what I know.” Authors across time and distance have had many reasons to write. Why do you write what you write?
MY ANSWER - "I became a writer so that the voices inside my head would become an acceptable occurrence."
I have to be honest, I haven't read a single work by Mitchell, but I love that quote. I don't even remember where I first heard this saying, but it sums up my feelings on the matter pretty well. The truth is, I become almost possessed by certain ideas and feelings and the only way for me to process or relieve those is by telling the story. Whether it's fiction, nonfiction, or poetry... some ideas just won't let go properly until they've been shared.
How about you? Why do you write, and what do you write the most frequently?
And ideas should be shared!
