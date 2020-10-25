October Scribbler Box: Outlining

The October box from Scribbler has arrived. You can learn about previous boxes, and why I subscribed by clicking the "Scribbler" link in the labels below (although I did take a break).This month the box offers coverage of the theme: OUTLINING.
As always, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise/contest postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice. The deadline for this month is November 13.
Also included is the collectible 'Writing Passport' with the author discussing this months theme of OUTLINING.
A shocking thriller by the bestselling author of Girls of Glass.
It seems like an open-and-shut case for FBI special agent Lucy Thorne when Eliza Cook walks into the field office. The teenage girl confesses to murdering a young boy. Disturbingly composed, she reveals chilling details only the killer could know. Beyond that Eliza doesn’t say another word, leaving a vital question met with dead silence: Why did she do it?
To find the answer, Lucy goes to the scene of the crime in the small Idaho town of Knox Hollow. But Lucy’s questions are only mounting. Especially when she’s drawn deeper into the life of the victim. Then a combing of the woods yields unsettling evidence that Eliza isn’t the only one in this close-knit rural community with secrets.
Getting to the truth is becoming Lucy’s obsession. And it’s a dangerous one. Because for the good folks of Knox Hollow, hiding that truth will take more than silence.
2 comments:
Vanilla flavored popcorn? Have you tried it yet?
I would never have guessed vanilla by the taste. It's somewhere between a kettle corn and a caramel corn flavor.
Post a Comment