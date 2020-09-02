IWSG: Dream Beta Partner

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
SEPTEMBER QUESTION - If you could choose one author, living or dead, to be your beta partner, who would it be and why?
MY ANSWER - Without hesitation - Nora Roberts. As a bestselling author of multiple genres I would love to get her advice and insight. Attending a conference with her would be another dream.
How about you? Who would you choose, and why?
No comments:
Post a Comment