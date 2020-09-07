Blurb Competition: $500 Prize

Many books are purchased or read based on the image
on the front cover, or the description on the back cover.
If you are interested: write a description of your own as if you were publishing a book you might write. The information you provide should let the reader know if this is fiction or nonfiction, offer a glimpse of the main characters, setting, and conflicts involved.
Can you do this in 100 words or less?
There is a contest you can submit this to for a chance to win $500. The
deadline for entry is September 15, 2020 at noon Eastern Time. For more
information, please visit: https://www.queryletter.com/contest
For some great tips on writing a blurb, check out: http://inkandquills.com/2016/09/25/outline-book-blurb/
Good luck!
