"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, September 7, 2020

Blurb Competition: $500 Prize

Many books are purchased or read based on the image on the front cover, or the description on the back cover.

If you are interested: write a description of your own as if you were publishing a book you might write. The information you provide should let the reader know if this is fiction or nonfiction, offer a glimpse of the main characters, setting, and conflicts involved.

Can you do this in 100 words or less? There is a contest you can submit this to for a chance to win $500. The deadline for entry is September 15, 2020 at noon Eastern Time. For more information, please visit: https://www.queryletter.com/contest

For some great tips on writing a blurb, check out: http://inkandquills.com/2016/09/25/outline-book-blurb/

Good luck!

