CSS Think Positive for Preteens

I'm very excited to announce a new Chicken Soup for the Soul book. This one is specifically for preteens and includes a contribution from yours truly. Think Positive for Preteens is a new kind of book from CSS that is a combination of stories and activities.
The preteen years are filled with change. Physical, emotional, social, and academic changes challenge preteens every day, and one of the tools they can use during this time is positive thinking. These personal, revealing stories about other preteens’ real-life experiences provide a roadmap for kids to be the very best they can be.
Preteens see how other kids used gratitude, affirmations, mindfulness, positive thinking, and forgiveness to overcome challenges and navigate the ups and downs of their lives. This fun, interactive book includes guided journaling pages for kids to write about their own experiences, and also includes quizzes and inspirational quotes. It’s a fun way to improve self-confidence, self-esteem, and good decision-making.
This book will be available October 27, 2020. If you're interested, you can preorder for a reduced price at: amazon.
That's definitely when someone needs a positive attitude.
