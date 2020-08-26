MIA: Hurricane Version and Prayer Request

I would like to request prayers for all those in the path of Hurricane Laura.
Many of these individuals just got back into their homes from losing them in a hurricane two or three years ago. Now they face the very real possibility of losing everything again. PLEASE PRAY.
I likely won't be around much for a while. Even if we are blessed enough not to lose anything, we will be helping others.
If you would like to keep up with those affected and watch for ways to help, please visit the facebook page: Hurricane Laura 2020
If you'd like to know more about the one three years ago, please click on Hurricane Harvey below.
Again, if you pray, please join us now.
