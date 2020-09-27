September 27 is the beginning of "BANNED BOOKS WEEK 2020". Below is a couple of lists of ten of the most frequently challenged books.
A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials, based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials from the curriculum or library, thereby restricting the access of others.
The Top Ten Most Frequently Challenged books list is compiled by the Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) and is based on or derived from communities across the United States. According to their data here, the ten most challenged books of 2020 were:
- George by Alex Gino
Reasons: challenged, banned, restricted, and hidden to avoid controversy; for LGBTQIA+ content and a transgender character; because schools and libraries should not “put books in a child’s hand that require discussion”; for sexual references; and for conflicting with a religious viewpoint and “traditional family structure”
- Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin
Reasons: challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, for “its effect on any young people who would read it,” and for concerns that it was sexually explicit and biased
- A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
Reasons: Challenged and vandalized for LGBTQIA+ content and political viewpoints, for concerns that it is “designed to pollute the morals of its readers,” and for not including a content warning
- Sex is a Funny Word by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth
Reasons: Challenged, banned, and relocated for LGBTQIA+ content; for discussing gender identity and sex education; and for concerns that the title and illustrations were “inappropriate”
- Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack, illustrated by Stevie Lewis
Reasons: Challenged and restricted for featuring a gay marriage and LGBTQIA+ content; for being “a deliberate attempt to indoctrinate young children” with the potential to cause confusion, curiosity, and gender dysphoria; and for conflicting with a religious viewpoint
- I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas
Reasons: Challenged and relocated for LGBTQIA+ content, for a transgender character, and for confronting a topic that is “sensitive, controversial, and politically charged”
- The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity and for “vulgarity and sexual overtones”
- Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
Reasons: Challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and for concerns that it goes against “family values/morals”
- Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling
Reasons: Banned and forbidden from discussion for referring to magic and witchcraft, for containing actual curses and spells, and for characters that use “nefarious means” to attain goals
- And Tango Makes Three by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson illustrated by Henry Cole
Reason: Challenged and relocated for LGBTQIA+ content
You can also view the previous years lists as well at OIF. However, if you're curious about the most frequently banned books for the last 100 years in America:
TEN OF THE MOST FREQUENTLY CHALLENGED BOOKS IN HISTORY:
Some books have been repeatedly banned or challenged throughout history. This is a list of books that appear the most often on banned books lists.
- Call Number: PR6029.R8 N49 1984Publication Date: 1984Reason: pro-communism ideas, sexuality
- Call Number: PS1305 .A1 1996ISBN: 0585363447Publication Date: 1999-01-01Reason: racism
- Call Number: PS3537.A426 C3 1979ISBN: 0316769533Publication Date: 1951-07-16Reasons: offensive language, unsuited for certain age groups
- Call Number: PS3573.A425 C6 1982ISBN: 0156028352Publication Date: 2003-05-28Reasons: offensive language, sexually explicit, unsuited for certain age groups
- Call Number: PS3511.I9 G7 2000ISBN: 9780684830421Publication Date: 1996-06-01Reasons: reference to drugs, sexuality, and profanity
- Call Number: PS3551.N464 Z466 1997ISBN: 9780394429861Publication Date: 1970-01-12Reason: sexually explicit
- Call Number: PR6013.O35 L63 2003ISBN: 9780399529207Publication Date: 2003-10-28Reason: profanity, sexuality, racial slurs, and excessive violence
- Call Number: PS3537.T3234 O2 2002ISBN: 9780142000670Publication Date: 2002-01-08Reasons: offensive language, racism, violence
- Call Number: PS3561.E667 O5 2002ISBN: 9780670030583Publication Date: 2002-01-28Reasons: profanity, unsavory theme, sexuality, and racism
- Call Number: Adult PS3562.E353 T6 1982ISBN: 9780061743528Publication Date: 2010-05-11Reasons: offensive language; racism
If you would like more information about banned and challenged books, contact the Office for Intellectual Freedom at (800) 545-2433, ext. 4220, or oif@ala.org. Another god source of information on banned books is the "Libraries and Center for Academic Technology" site by Butler University: https://libguides.butler.edu/c.php?g=34189&p=217684
People still challenge Harry Potter books? Goofy.
