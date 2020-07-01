IWSG: Industry Changes

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JULY QUESTION - There have been many industry changes in the last decade, so what are some changes you would like to see happen in the next decade?
MY ANSWER - I feel that as a result of the pandemic, we are seeing an increase in the return to people reading large amounts for entertainment. As a result, I would subsequently love to see an increase in the number of publishing houses, and the material they are willing to print. I would also love to see the publishing houses taking a risk on newer authors as well.
What industry changes would you like to see?
No comments:
Post a Comment