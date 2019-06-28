June Scribbler Box

I just received my third box from Scribbler. You can learn about the April box, and why I subscribed here. Or you can learn about my May box here.
At first glance, I don't love it as much as the second box. Just as before, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a writing exercise postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice.
The first item after that was a bag of coffee. As I mentioned in April I don't drink coffee, but I do enjoy the smell of it so I will be passing this bag (which smells wonderful) to my husband.
Some other goodies included a coaster that reads "Rise & Write," four different bookmarks with pictures/quotes, and a "Reading Guide" notepad.
This months new release novel is STORM AND FURY by Jennifer L. Armentrout. The description for this one sounds mildly interesting. As usual, there is also an autograph plate, a revision letter from an editor, an exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional, and a collectible "writing passport" from a bestselling author.
This months theme was AUTHOR CAREER and the revision letter included was from a different novel by this author.
The monthly professional invitation is to chat with Natashya Wilson, executive editor for Inkyard Press. I absolutely love that this subscription service is connecting us to professionals in the field. I had to miss the last two months invitation to the live interaction due to work conflict, but have since caught the recording. I'll let you know how all three have gone soon.
I originally ordered a three month subscription, and I'm not sure about the long haul, but I will subscribe for a few more months to see what quality and variety they offer. To learn more about this service: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
2 comments:
Wouldn't be great to have your own book in the box and going out to a ton of new readers?
Actually, I've never heard of Scribbler or any boxing services. But I agree with Alex Cavanaugh the it would be great to have your own book in the box. :-)
