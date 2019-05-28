May Scribbler Box

here.
This months box was full of interesting, useful, and fun items. Just as before, the first thing you see upon opening the box is a fun writing exercise postcard. Each month provides a new challenge for writers to practice.
The first surprise was a package of old-fashioned hard candies called "Lemon Drops." I've never had them before, but I absolutely loved the flavor. My husband and I have been devouring them.
Some other goodies included a pin depicting a skull with a pencil in its mouth and the phrase "Write Your Wrongs," a red journal with a battery life symbol and the words "Loading Ideas," and a nonfiction book by Gail Carson Levine called Writer to Writer.
Then were the main reasons I joined this service: a new release novel, a revision letter from an editor, exclusive invitation to chat with a publishing professional, and a collectible "writing passport" from a bestselling author.
This months theme was CONTEMPORARY, and the selected novel is The Secret of Clouds by Alyson Richman. This book sounds really good, and I'm anxious to dive in after I complete my current read. The author also included an autograph plate, a pretty blue pencil with the title of her book, and an envelope with a writing project from the books publisher. The revision letter she included was from a different novel which is interesting.
The most exciting item included in this box is the invitation to chat with an Associate Director of Marketing for Berkley at Penguin House. I absolutely love that this subscription service is connecting us to professionals in the field. I had to miss the previous months invitation to the live interaction due to a work conflict, but I plan to access the recording soon. I'll let you know how that goes.
This is only my second box, but I am truly excited about the posibilities offered so far. To learn more about this service: https://www.goscribbler.com/
Do you subscribe to any boxing services? Have you heard of SCRIBBLER? Are you tempted to join?
