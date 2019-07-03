IWSG: Writing Personal Traits

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JULY QUESTION: What personal traits have you written into your character(s)?
MY ANSWER: I've included fears, dreams, desires, and struggles I was experiencing at the time. Writing is the best form of catharsis after all.
What personal traits have you included in your writing?
6 comments:
I think I've incorporated a bit of my overthinking things into my work. Traits? I'm not sure, but I know people inspire me with their actions or way of talking. Happy IWSG in July and happy 4th!
One trait I have is being klutzy. I don't have to think too hard about making my protagonist one also. Happy 4th!!!
Mine don't have many of my traits but at least I've gotten to live vicariously through them.
I have definitely included my own fears and dreams in to my stories. :)
I have also included my fears and dreams into my stories. I agree that writing is the best form of catharsis.
All my characters have a specific piece of me. My sister says my books are my therapy.
Post a Comment