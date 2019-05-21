"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

Memorial and Graduation Reading and Writing

Image result for proud to be anthologyIt's soon to be Memorial weekend in the USA. It's also that time of year for high school and college graduations, as well as an opportunity to enjoy some extra time reading, or prepare a submission for a few anthology calls:

 1) Southeast Missouri State University Press and the Warriors Arts Alliance have joined together once again to create the eighth volume in a series of anthologies about military experiences. I was fortunate enough to be included in the second volume with my interview of award winning author Tim O'Brien (The Things They Carried). For more information on supporting these great Americans or to learn more about the Proud to Be series: https://www.mohumanities.org/proud-to-be-anthology-series/ and http://www.semopress.com/events/proud-to-be-writing-by-american-warriors/

2) The "Faust Sonnet Contest" is now accepting submissions. There is no entry fee, and the sonnets may be written in Shakespearean, Petrarchan, Spenserian or non-traditional form. Only previously unpublished sonnets are eligible. Each entrant may submit one to three sonnets, maximum, with sonnets to be received no later than June 1, 2019. Cash prizes total $2,000. For more information, visit http://www.sonnetcontest.org/

Not sure how to write a sonnet? Try reviewing these guidelines, tips, and examples: http://examples.yourdictionary.com/sonnet-examples.html

3) Interested in a graduation flash fiction? Read mine here, or try writing your own. You can also see my list of 5 Books for Graduates.

4) Chicken Soup for the Soul has a call out for five different anthologies right now. To learn more, check out: https://www.chickensoup.com/story-submissions/possible-book-topics

5) Challenge: Compose a letter of thanks to a soldier you do not know or donate books to the troops. For more ideas on how you can help: http://www.give2thetroops.org/

Have you ever written a sonnet? Does this seem like something you might want to try?
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , , , ,

1 comment:

Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Proud to Be - I like that title. They should be proud.

May 22, 2019 at 4:42 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)