IWSG Anthologies and Contest

The genre is middle grade historical – adventure/ fantasy and the theme is voyagers.
See the site for full details: http://www.insecurewriterssupportgroup.com/
And the previous anthology is now on sale!
Masquerade: Oddly Suited – an IWSG Anthology is available now! Find it here - Barnes and Noble, Amazon, iTunes, Kobo, and Goodreads
Find love at the ball…
Can a fake dating game show lead to love? Will a missing key free a clock-bound prince? Can a softball pitcher and a baseball catcher work together? Is there a vampire living in Paradise, Newfoundland? What’s more important—a virtual Traveler or a virtual date to the ball?
Ten authors explore young love in all its facets, from heartbreak to budding passion. Featuring the talents of L.G. Keltner, Jennifer Lane, C.D. Gallant-King, Elizabeth Mueller, Angela Brown, Myles Christensen, Deborah Solice, Carrie-Anne Brownian, Anstice Brown, and Chelsea Marie Ballard.
Hand-picked by a panel of agents and authors, these ten tales will mystify and surprise even as they touch your heart. Don your mask and join the party…
Will you be submitting to the new contest?
Thanks for posting about the book and the anthology. Hope we get a ton of entries.
