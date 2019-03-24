2019 A to Z Challenge Sign Ups and Theme Reveals

I myself participated for quite a few years. I enjoyed the experience greatly. It became a very inspiring, motivation, and educational experience each year. I made many blogging friends that I still keep up with, and even earned a few publications due to the exposure.
While the way it is held, run, and maintained has changed over the years, the spirit of fun and friendship has not waned. Unfortunately, I will not be able to participate this year. I have just taken on too much at work to commit the appropriate amount of time to blogging for a solid month. I still hope to visit many of the participants though.
Most of the repeat participants have already begun planning their posts for this April, and have begun posting theme reveals. While a theme is not a necessary requirement to participate, some feel it makes the challenge more interesting, fun, or cohesive. The theme reveal form closes on March 28 if you haven't made it over there yet. Are there any themes you would particularly care to see, or learn about in April?
This year is the TENTH ANNIVERSARY! Sign ups begin on March 1 and theme reveals began on March 18. To learn more about this challenge, or what you can expect to see this April, be sure to follow their website which is full of other useful information in addition to challenge fun: http://www.a-to-zchallenge.com/
Have you ever participated in this challenge? Will you be taking part this year? What do you think of the changes?
1 comment:
I haven't participated the last couple years as it just got to be too much. But it is a lot of fun.
