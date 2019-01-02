IWSG: Questions

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.
Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say.
Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.
JANUARY QUESTION: What are your favorite and least favorite questions people ask you about your writing?
FAVORITE -
I loved your story, when can I expect the sequel?
What would your character do if...?
How did you become such a talented author?
Would you be willing to come read/speak with our group?
LEAST FAVORITE -
Have you published anything new this week?
Why haven't you ever published a full length book?
If I give you my idea, can you write my book for me?
Aren't writers just professional liars?
What questions are your favorite and least favorite? What do you wish you knew about some of your favorite authors?
Happy New Year everyone, and congratulations to the IWSG anthology contest winners!
Can you write my book for me? --OMG! I don't think I would even know how to respond to that.
Something new this week? Yes, it's called a blog post!
Something new this week?? That's crazy!! Most people aren't aware of publishing schedules!!!! Or the Journey to getting a book published.
I would love to get the "What would your character do if" question!
