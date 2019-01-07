Take What You Need

Last semester my high school students spent quite a bit of time discussing and writing about social issues and controversies. We debated the type of problems that influence a considerable number of individuals in a society in a potentially negative manner - anxiety, depression, suicide, cheating, equality, gender/race/ethnicity identity, substance abuse, education, etc. Their solution? A wall of positivity where students can grab uplifting quotes. This is ready for students who return tomorrow and can be refilled as needed.
The most common positive concepts the classes decided to address: love, faith, hope, peace, patience, kindness, confidence, happiness, self-control, and humility.
Which ones do you find yourself in need of addressing? What about the characters in your story? What are some of your go-to quotes when struggling?
No comments:
Post a Comment