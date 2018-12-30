"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Happy New Year!

This year I hope to continue to be braver, stronger, kinder, and happier. 

 I wish you the best year ever as well. 

 May we all realize our fondest dreams and take time to recognize and enjoy each and every blessing. I pray we all have love, hope, and a fierce determination for accomplishing good.

I'll be back on January 2nd for the next IWSG post. Until then...

HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Sharon said...

Hoping for some of that "fierce determination" you mention. I have lots of catching up to do. And yes, more kindness in the world. We've lost so much it seems. Happy New Year!

December 30, 2018 at 5:01 PM

