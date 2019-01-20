2019 Conferences, Workshops, and Literary Festivals: Texas and Louisiana List

I will try to provide a broader national and international list at a later date, but for now here are a few of my favorites for Texas and Louisiana:
2/16 - Southwest Louisiana Book Festival in Lake Charles - https://www.swlabookfest.org/
3/9 - Jambalaya Writers Conference in Houma, Louisiana - http://mytpl.org/jwc/
3/8-17 - SXSW Film and writers festival in Austin - http://www.sxsw.com/
3/23 - Galveston Island Book Festival - http://galveston.bookfestival.network/index.php/component/users/?view=remind&Itemid=101
3/27-31 - New Orleans Literary Festival - http://www.tennesseewilliams.net/
4/16 - "Serious Writers, Inc." is sponsoring a one day Tour Stop on April 17 in Wimberley, Texas . You can learn more at http://www.seriouswriter.com/wimberley/
5/18-19 - Austin Writer's and Illustrators Conference - https://austin.scbwi.org/events/austin-2019-writers-illustrators-working-conference/
6/22-23 - Dallas Writer's Conference - http://dfwcon.org/
6/28-7/1 - Unconfirmed - Austin Agents and Editors Conference - http://www.writersleague.org/38/Conference
9/2019 - SCBWI - Unconfirmed so check back - Houston Writer's Guild Conference - https://houston.scbwi.org/
9/14-23 - Unconfirmed - New Orleans Story Con - http://nolastorycon.com/
10/12 - Unconfirmed - Louisiana:Bayou Writers - A Bridge to Publication
10/24- 10/31 - Austin Film Festival - https://austinfilmfestival.com/
10/26-27 - Austin Book Festival - https://www.texasbookfestival.org/
10/31-11/3 - New Orleans Mystery Convention - http://www.bouchercon.com/
11/9-16 - Unconfirmed - New Orleans Book Festival - https://www.everfest.com/e/new-orleans-book-festival-new-orleans-la
Please feel free to comment with any you would like to see added to this list or the national one I am working to complete. Anyone know of any in other countries besides the US? Please feel free to comment with those as well. You never know when an opportunity will arise. Right? :-)
