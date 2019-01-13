1) The #IWSGPit Twitter pitch is once a year now – and the next one is on January 15. Hundreds of agents and publishers will be checking the hashtag that day. For rules and a list of genre hashtags, visit the #IWSGPit page.
2) Here are the prompts for January over at the IWSG Instagram:
3) Congratulations again to the IWSG Anthology winners! I believe this publication will hit shelves in April 2019. Here are the stories and authors selected for the fourth anthology:
Oddly Suited by LG Keltner
Sea of Sorrows by AV Brown
Behind the Catcher’s Mask by Jennifer Lane
A Diver’s Ball by Angela Brown
Fearless Heart by Deborah Solice
The Dark Charade by CD Gallant-King
The Cog Prince by Elizabeth Mueller
Flower of Ronda by Myles Christensen
Remedy by Chelsea Ballard
Charleston Masquerade by Carrie-Anne Brownian
What news do you have to share this month? Have you heard any good news lately?
Thanks for spreading IWSG news! Tomorrow is the big day for the Twitter pitch.
