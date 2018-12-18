The next post date for the Insecure Writer’s Support Group is January 2. The administrators will be announcing the winners of the 2018 IWSG Anthology Contest on that day!
The #IWSGPit Twitter pitch is once a year now – and the next one is Tuesday, January15.
The IWSG Goodreads Group is currently reading Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear by Elizabeth Gilbert
The discussion will start January 23, 2019 and will go to the end of the month, but it will be up indefinitely, so you can hop in whenever you're able.
Sorry I've been incognito so much lately. Semesters at the high school and college are both wrapping up this week. If I don't make it around to visit your site again this year, I hope you have the Merriest of Christmases and a beautiful New Year!
LOVE YOU ALL - HAPPY WRITING!
