"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Sunday, December 2, 2018

Happy Christmas Book Flood!


A few years ago, a friend shared this graphic with me.

While it sounds like the perfect way to spend the night (what could be better than snuggling in bed with a good book and chocolate) I was curious if this was true and wanted to learn more. I came across this interesting article: Literary Iceland Revels in its Annual Christmas Book Flood.

Do you give books as gifts? Do you enjoy receiving them? What's your favorite?
