Sunday, December 2, 2018
Happy Christmas Book Flood!
A few years ago, a friend shared this graphic with me.
While it sounds like the perfect way to spend the night (what could be better than snuggling in bed with a good book and chocolate) I was curious if this was true and wanted to learn more. I came across this interesting article: Literary Iceland Revels in its Annual Christmas Book Flood.
Do you give books as gifts? Do you enjoy receiving them? What's your favorite?
