December Reads

We enjoyed a wonderfully loving and relaxing holiday, and I hope you were able to do the same. I always take some extra time during the holidays to enjoy some reading. I wanted to suggest a few I just enjoyed.
Over a year ago, I enjoyed Devoted: A Girl’s 31-Day Guide to Good Living with a Great God which was written by a then nineteen year-old. You can read my review of it here. I recently received a copy of her The Devoted Life: a creative devotional journal. This might very well be the BEST creative journal I have enjoyed in years. It's a combination of devotions, prayers, free thought and response sections, as well as creative coloring pages. While it's target audience is teen girls, I found it quite enjoyable and would gift it to almost anyone.
Come Experience It for Yourself. . . Life Is Good with a God Who Is Great!
This topically guided creative journal offers inspiration and encouragement for those who desire to live their lives fully devoted to Christ. Amidst the loud, confusing voices of the world, trying to tell them which way is the right way to go, we need to stop, rest, refuel, and reflect in the presence of our truest Friend and most loyal heavenly Father. Whether it’s through creativity, meditating on scripture, prayer, or writing, readers will join young author and artist, Marjorie Jackson, for a time of life-giving fun, faith-strengthening encouragement, and God-glorifying growth. As we connect with our first love, Jesus, we will begin to understand that life is truly good with a God who is absolutely great!
I received a complimentary copy of this book from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
As a reviewer for Barbour Publishing, I've had the blessing of discovering some truly amazing authors. One I have fallen in love with has been Michelle Griep. I have reviewed several of her books over the past year and she only improves with each tale. As such, I couldn't wait to purchase my copy of this year's Once Upon a Dickens Christmas. This is a sequel to last year's first (you can read my review of it here.), but revolves around all new characters, and a third installment is already planned for next Christmas.
Book 2 in Reader Favorite Michelle Griep’s Charming Once Upon a Dickens Christmas Series
London, 1853: Innkeeper’s daughter Mina Scott will do anything to escape the drudgery of her life, for there’s nothing more mundane than serving customers day after day. Every minute she can, she reads and dreams of someday becoming a real lady—and catch the eye of William Barlow, a frequent guest at the inn.
William is a gentleman’s son, a charming but penniless rogue. However, his bachelor uncle will soon name an heir—either him or his scheming cousin. In an effort to secure the inheritance, William gives his uncle the impression he’s married, which works until he’s invited to bring his wife for a visit.
William asks Mina to be his pretend bride, only until his uncle names an heir on Christmas Day. Mina is flattered and frustrated by the offer, for she wants a true relationship with William. Yet, she agrees... then wishes she hadn’t. So does William. Deceiving the old man breaks both their hearts. When the truth is finally discovered, more than just money is lost. Can two hearts survive such deception?
What about you? Did you have a great Christmas? Have you ready any great books lately?
No comments:
Post a Comment