IWSG: Dates to Remember

This month’s challenge - Déjà vu or Voodoo.
Add your name to the list, write your story, post on your blog or Facebook, and visit others.
And there are prizes!
Full details at the WEP site regarding genre, length, etc. Déjà vu or Voodoo – do you?
Here are the prompts for the IWSG Instagram the next two months:
This is the last month to submit to the IWSG Anthology Contest.
Young adult romance is the genre and masquerade the theme.
Entry is free, you just need to be a member of the IWSG on some level. See the site for details.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be in a royalty-paying anthology!
We have a date for the next #IWSGPit Twitter pitch – January 15, 2019!
Visit the IWSG site for details.
You don’t want to miss it.
Finally, IWSG member Christopher Votey has created a cool course and program and IWSG members get a discount!
My course is Digital Notes Organizer – Making Your Personal Encyclopedia. The first part will teach you how to put a wiki on your computer that is 100% private and secure and can be integrated with Dropbox for backup purposes and being able to share with others.
The second part of the course teaches you how to use wiki software, great for your installation and for being able to edit any online wiki (ie, Wikipedia, Wikia).
My course is $49.99, but I want to do something special for all of those who’ve show support for this site. When you check out, enter the following codes:
IWSG80 – Get Course for $9.99 (10 Available)
IWSG50 – Get Course for $24.99 (20 Available)
IWSG25 – Get Course for $36.99 (50 Available)
Get the full details at Christopher’s site and take advantage of his generosity!
1 comment:
Thank you, Sylvia! You rock.
Post a Comment