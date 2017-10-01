Fall Reads

Fall has finally arrived, although temperatures in our area haven't dropped much and usually still feel like summer. Orange decor, and pumpkin everything seems to be surrounding us amidst continued clean-up after Hurricane Harvey.
If you prefer to stay home cuddled up with a good book instead of heading out to crowds celebrating seasonal festivals, try one of my suggestions from 10 Scary Reads to Terrify Your Inner Child.
Interested in FREE scary books? Try one of these!
Need a last minute costume idea? Try one of these 10-Minute Lliterary Halloween Costumes and dress like your favorite characters.
How are you celebrating this season?
1 comment:
And Sleepy Hallow is a creepy fun movie with Johnny Depp.
Post a Comment