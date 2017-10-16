Trying Something New: Black Cat

While I enjoy the works of Agatha Christie and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, I must confess mystery has never been my most prolific genre. Don't get me wrong, I love a good thriller. I just usually prefer something a little lighter when reading for pleasure (yes, I'm a huge fan of the romance genre. I love Happily Ever Afters).
I have, however, enjoyed more than a few issues of the mystery magazines such as Alfred Hitchcock Mystery and Ellery Queen. Oddly enough, I've not once read an issue of Sherlock Holmes mystery magazine. None of the stores in my area carry it, so...
I've often wondered over the reason these mystery magazines are still so successful, yet others have floundered by the wayside. Most genres no longer have print magazines dedicated solely to their market. Not only do these suspense magazines continue, a new contender has just been introduced.
Black Cat Mystery Magazine just launched its inaugural issue this past month. A production of Wildside Press, this magazine is slated to issue quarterly. I just received my copy of issue one, and hope to delve in soon. I've already recognized several author names (if you follow the SleuthSayers blog you will recognize them as well). If you're interested in learning more, you can read an interview with the editor, here.
Have you checked out this new publication yet? Are you a mystery magazine reader? Who is your favorite mystery writer?
I hope they do well. Is it both print and digital?
Sherlock Holmes has always been a favorite. Although I tend to lean more towards thrillers than mysteries.
Alex - yes, BLACK CAT is offered both digitally and in print. I think the digital is 3.99 and print is $10. It's more than I usually pay for a single issue of any magazine, but I was really curious so I ordered a print version. We'll see if it was worth it.
