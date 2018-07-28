July Reads

However, I refused to give up my reading time. I was lucky enough to collect some great reads this month and wanted to share a few.
First, un-afraid by Carey Scott - I absolutely loved her previous book - un-common - and couldn't wait to devour this one.
As women, we struggle to feel like we’re good enough because we are bombarded daily with messages that whisper, “Who you are is not okay.”
We live in a world that tells us we have to look a certain way, live a certain lifestyle, have husbands who fit a certain mold, and have children that excel in every area of their lives. And rather than thrive in the life we have, we strive to create an existence that impresses others. This impossible treadmill leaves us with deep discontentment and a joyless existence.
God doesn’t apologize for how He created us. And while we’re always being molded by our Creator, it’s only to shape us for the calling on our life—not so we can fit into a world we were never meant to: “Do not allow this world to mold you in its own image. Instead, be transformed from the inside out by renewing your mind. As a result, you will be able to discern what God wills and whatever God finds good, pleasing, and complete. Love others well, and don’t hide behind a mask; love authentically” (Romans 12:2, 9).
What if we had the confidence to shed our fears and be who God created us to be—stumbles, fumbles, and all—relishing who we are rather than conforming to the world? Using an acrostic for the word AUTHENTIC, author Carey Scott unpacks 9 ways we can find the confidence we need to shine with fearless authenticity:
1. Accept Your Awesomeness
2. Unearth the Untruths
3. Try Loving Everyone
4. Hold on to Hope
5. Extend Forgiveness
6. Never Shrink Back
7. Trample the Negatives
8. Invest in Community
9. Camp in the Word of God
Let’s link arms and commit to living authentic lives. . .together. Are you ready?
Secondly, I previously enjoyed another book in the "My Heart Belongs" series and since this one is set so near to my current home, I was highly intrigued by it's description.
Journey now to Galveston, Texas, of 1880...
Where is Mrs. Smith’s granddaughter? Who is the mysterious Mrs. Smith?
Pinkerton agent Jonah Cahill is hired by the mysterious widow to find her lost granddaughter, rumored to be living in Galveston, Texas. Though Jonah prefers to travel alone, Mrs. Smith insists that she and her companion accompany him. Madeline Latour, investigative reporter, has been acting as Mrs. Smith’s assistant for several months, and Madeline will not allow anyone—even a Pinkerton agent—to ruin the story of a lifetime. The pair forges an uneasy truce as the investigation grows dangerous.
Is there a bigger story beyond a missing girl to be revealed?
When the third and fourth books of the "Daughters of the Mayflower" series came out, I scooped them up. I enjoyed the second installment by Y'Barbo, and I've also liked two of Michelle Griep's previous books. So I knew I had to try this third book in the series.
Mercy Lytton, a scout with keen eyesight raised among the Mohawks, and Elias Dubois, a condemned traitor working both sides of the conflict, must join together to get a shipment of gold safely into British hands.
A War-Torn Countryside Is No Place for a Lady
Mercy Lytton is a lady like none other. Raised amongst the Mohawks, she straddles two cultures, yet each are united in one cause. . .to defeat the French. Born with a rare gift of unusually keen eyesight, she is chosen as a scout to accompany a team of men on a dangerous mission. Yet it is not her life that is threatened. It is her heart. Condemned as a traitor, Elias Dubois faces the gallows. At the last minute, he is offered his freedom if he consents to accompany a stolen shipment of French gold to a nearby fort—but he is the one they stole it from in the first place. It turns out that the real thief is the beguiling woman, Mercy Lytton, for she steals his every waking thought. Can love survive divided loyalties in a backcountry wilderness?
And the fourth in the series is written by Kimberley Woodhouse. I was extremely excited about this one as I have a soft spot for patriotic plots.
Faith Jackson and Matthew Weber are both working covertly to aid the Patriot cause. But will they be willing to sacrifice all for their fledgling country?
A brand new series for fans of all things related to history, romance, adventure, faith, and family trees.
Spies Work Together for the Patriot Cause
Faith Jackson is a wealthy widow, friend of George Washington, and staunch supporter of the Patriot cause. Matthew Weber is friends with both Ben Franklin and his son William, who increasingly differ in their political views; and Matthew finds himself privy to information on both sides of the conflict. When a message needs to get to a spy among the Loyalists, Faith bravely steps up and in turn meets Matthew Weber. Suddenly she believes she could love again. But someone else has his eye on the Faith she portrays in elite social circles. What will Matthew and Faith have to sacrifice for the sake of their fledgling country?
I received a complimentary copy of each of these books from Barbour Publishing and was under no obligation to post a review.
Have you read any of these books, or others, by these authors? What did you think of them? Do you have any great reading recommendations?
