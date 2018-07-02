"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Monday, July 2, 2018

IWSG: Writing Goals

It’s time for another group posting of the Insecure Writer’s Support Group! founded by Alex J. Cavanaugh. Time to release our fears to the world – or offer encouragement to those who are feeling neurotic. If you’d like to join us, click on the tab above and sign up. We post the first Wednesday of every month. Your words might be the encouragement someone needs. You can also join us on twitter using the hashtag #IWSG, or on the Facebook page.

Now, IWSG hosts have changed up the format in an effort to make it more fun and interactive.Every month, they will announce a question that members can answer in their IWSG Day post. These questions may prompt you to share advice, insight, a personal experience or story. Include your answer to the question in your IWSG post or let it inspire your post if you are struggling with something to say. 

Don’t forget to visit others that day to see their answers. Want to join, or learn more? Visit our - Sign-up List.

JULY QUESTION: What are your ultimate writing goals, and how have they changed over time (if at all)?

MY ANSWER: Once upon a time I wanted to be a world traveling journalist. Then I worked with several newspapers and decided that was not the full-time job for me. Then, I wanted to write the great American Nonfiction book, but quickly realized I enjoy fiction writing just as much. Now, I enjoy sharing my love of reading and writing with others - as a teacher of both high school and college classes. I also enjoy writing shorter works such as articles, poetry, and short stories while encouraging my students with their own writing goals.

 What are your goals, and how have they changed over time?
Cherie Reich said...

It's interesting how goals change over time. I once wanted to be a full-time writer, but I'm happy to be a part-time one.

July 2, 2018 at 11:19 AM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Your big goal changed several times. It happens, doesn't it?

July 2, 2018 at 12:25 PM

