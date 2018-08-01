"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

IWSG: Pitfalls

AUGUST QUESTION: What pitfalls would you warn other writers to avoid on their publication journey?

MY ANSWER: Don't allow critiques or rejection to stop you. It's too easy to take criticism personally. Writing is such a personal act so it's extremely difficult not to allow a perceived attack to aggravate, anger, or depress us. Recognize reading can be subjective so give yourself some distance and time to assess whether the feedback is truly constructive. Do you still have more to learn, do you need to rework your manuscript, or should you completely ignore the otherwise useless comments? Regardless of the answer, never let someone else's opinion prevent you from pursuing your passion.

