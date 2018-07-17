"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

Presidential Library Visit

Confession time: I totally geeked out today. Working on a college campus in the state capital has a lot of drawbacks, but it also has a lot of advantages.

I absolutely immersed myself in one of those advantages today. I visited the Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library and Museum. It's just one block from the University of Texas stadium in Austin. You can visit the website here.

I spent the morning and part of the afternoon pouring through archives. I had the opportunity to review letters written to the Presidential cabinet, and see the responses sent back. When I say I reviewed them, please remember this was the 60's - before computers. These are the ACTUAL physical letters and studies hand written or typed by citizens and staff. I could have spent days here!

The last part of the afternoon, before the library closed at 5, I spent perusing the museum. So many beautiful, and disturbing, relics of that part of our history. I saw everything from the President's (Oval) and First Lady's offices to memorabilia from the Civil Rights and Gender Equality  movements. I absolutely want to go back when I have more time!

I'm ashamed to say this is the first Presidential Library I have ever visited. I think everyone should visit one. Regardless of how you feel about a particular party, issue, or individual, it's so very interesting and moving to review the struggles we have gone through as a nation.

Have you visited a Presidential Library? If so, which one, and what was your favorite part?
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , , ,

1 comment:

Elizabeth Varadan, Author said...

I have never visited a presidential library, but if I could, I would. I can truly imagine the feelings one would have being immersed in history and seeing the memorabilia as well as correspondence — as well as all the books!

July 18, 2018 at 9:33 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)