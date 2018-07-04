Wednesday, July 4, 2018
Happy 4th of July!
Today the United States of America celebrates our Independence Day.
This is my dad at 18. We have a family full of men who have served in various branches of the military.
Thank you to all of the men and women who have served our country in ANY way. You are appreciated more than you think.
I'm spending some time being lazy and celebrating with family and friends. I hope you are all able to do the same.
Are you reading any great books this week?
Posted by Sylvia Ney at 12:12 PM
|Reactions:
Labels: Fourth of July, Goodreads, Independence Day
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment