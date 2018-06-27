IWSG News and Opportunities

1) The next Insecure Writers Support Group posting comes early in July. Don't forget to have your post up by July 3rd due to the USA Independence holiday.
2) The IWSG Goodreads Book Club is currently discussing Blake Snyder’s Save the Cat.
3) The next #IWSGPit is Thursday, July 19, 2018, 8:00 am - 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Over a thousand agents and publishers have been invited to tune in that day. Polish your story and your Twitter pitch and be ready!
4) Announcing the next IWSG Anthology Contest genre and dates!
Young adult romance is the genre. The theme will be revealed on September 5, along with the judges and other details.
The previous anthologies were Parallels: Felix Was Here, Hero Lost: The Mysteries of Death and Life, and Tick Tock: A Stitch in Crime. Your short story might be included in the fourth anthology!
Are you a member of the IWsG? Will you be participating in any of these opportunities?
2 comments:
I'm not a member of IWSG, but a lot of my blog friends are, and I certainly enjoy reading various posts. I've watched it develop from a small group of writers to an extensive group that really has branched out and now does anthologies and has even been mentioned in Writer's Digest as a great site for writers. Well done!
Thanks, Sylvia! And you were in one of those anthologies.
Elizabeth, you can also join the Facebook group.
