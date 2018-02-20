Six Words Are The Way In

Don't know that tale? Once asked to write a full story in six words, legend has it that novelist Ernest Hemingway responded: "For Sale: baby shoes, never worn."
In the many years since then, flash fiction has seen an increase in popularity. Even the "six word challenge" has seen a resurgence in demand.
In this spirit, Smith Magazine invited writers "famous and obscure" to distill their own stories into exactly six words. See the amazing results in the video below for inspiration.
Have you written a six word story? Want to share? Did the video inspire your own writing?
This was great. Gave me a lot of food for thought. Thanks.
