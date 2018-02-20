"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Six Words Are The Way In

Six word story challenges have been around since well before Hemingway made them popular. 

 Don't know that tale? Once asked to write a full story in six words, legend has it that novelist Ernest Hemingway responded: "For Sale: baby shoes, never worn."

 In the many years since then, flash fiction has seen an increase in popularity. Even the "six word challenge" has seen a resurgence in demand.

 In this spirit, Smith Magazine invited writers "famous and obscure" to distill their own stories into exactly six words.  See the amazing results in the video below for inspiration.

Have you written a six word story? Want to share? Did the video inspire your own writing?
Elizabeth Varadan, Author said...

This was great. Gave me a lot of food for thought. Thanks.

February 20, 2018 at 3:38 PM

