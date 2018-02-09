Savoring Single Tour Giveaway!

“Savoring Single is the perfect book for girls in this generation. Sometimes it feels like everything in the world just draws attention to our singleness resulting in us feeling even more alone. Shelley has written a book that exposes the truth about being single and leads by example how we can cherish -not waste- this important season of our lives.” – Kiara
Last month, Livy Lynn contacted me, requesting that I be part of an exciting Blog Tour, for Christian Author, Shelley Black! Shelley has journeyed through being single longer than she expected and has since found joy, hope and purpose from a once begrudged season. She now challenges the status quo of what it means to be single as a modern-day Christian female, with a passion to infuse hope and restore joy to every single-girl heart.
Her debut book, Savoring Single, is such an encouraging offering for the young women of this generation. I was happy to get behind this book, and Shelley’s mission of helping God’s daughters truly EMBRACE the season they’re in.
