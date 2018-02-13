"There is more treasure in books than in all the pirate's loot on Treasure Island." - Walt Disney

Tuesday, February 13, 2018

For Love

It's Valentine's week, and while I love flowers and chocolate my family and friends know my favorite gift is a good book.


Not sure what to get the writer in your life? Check out this list of suggested Valentines day gifts for writers or check out these Six Ways to Participate in Romance Week at Goodreads.

This year's Goodreads challenge can be found here: https://www.goodreads.com/blog/show/1161-romance-week-2018

Want to share the theme of love with children? Check out these 10 Best Children's Books About Love.

So many of us love reading and writing. We have favorites that we return to again and again. How about you? 

What is your favorite genre? Favorite author? Favorite book from childhood? Are you doing something special this week?

Happy Valentine's!
2 comments:

Elizabeth Varadan, Author said...

I think my favorite genre (aside from mysteries) is what I would call "family saga", usually set in another time, because they are more leisurely reads and you tend to move in with the characters and take on their world. I suppose that's true of contemporary fiction as well, but sometimes the intense pacing gives a different experience.

February 13, 2018 at 12:08 PM
Alex J. Cavanaugh said...

Happy Valentine's Day!
Staying home tomorrow night (the restaurants will be packed) and just spending the evening together.

February 13, 2018 at 3:16 PM

